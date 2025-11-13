Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,409,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 559,474 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for about 2.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $451,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.