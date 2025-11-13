Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires 5,840 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,929,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,879 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,138 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,536,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,885,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,388,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,244,000 after buying an additional 1,071,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 0.05.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

