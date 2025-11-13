Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 284,642 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,657,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 284,642 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $278,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after buying an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. The trade was a 64.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

