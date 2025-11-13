Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Grid Transco by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Grid Transco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Transco Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $77.36. 139,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,870. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $154,293.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

National Grid Transco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

