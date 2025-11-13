Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $195.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,148. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $204.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.