Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Ford Motor Company $F

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $123,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. 2,579,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,950,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

