Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,830,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after buying an additional 572,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,260,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 140.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 333,233 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 452,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.3%

EQNR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

