First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Stock Holdings Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

