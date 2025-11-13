Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $19.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $701.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,232. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.58. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $803.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

