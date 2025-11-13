Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $765.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $752.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $684.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

