Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,950 Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1%

PRU stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

