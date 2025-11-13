19,353 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.7%

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 83,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,917. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.