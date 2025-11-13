iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 18% – Here’s Why

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 190,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 35,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.80.
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
