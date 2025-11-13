Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $575.07 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.47.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

