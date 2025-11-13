SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,075,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $308.53 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

