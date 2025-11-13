Danaher (NYSE:DHR) SVP Georgeann Couchara Sells 5,174 Shares

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

