Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 483 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $112,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,625.12. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock worth $205,390,637. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.77, a PEG ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

