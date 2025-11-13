Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.79 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

