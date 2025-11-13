Hudock Inc. Purchases 7,615 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,745,000.

SMH stock opened at $355.53 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $372.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.08.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

