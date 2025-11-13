Petix & Botte Co Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Petix & Botte Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

