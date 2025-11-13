Monetta Financial Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 1.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,922 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $489.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $545.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.25. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.70, a P/E/G ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

