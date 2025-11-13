Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%

IBM opened at $315.05 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.07 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.64.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.