KBC Group NV Acquires 303,759 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Robinhood Markets worth $67,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after buying an additional 5,874,701 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,479,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

