Francis Financial Inc. Has $23.09 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 128.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 703,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,835,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8,731.2% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,777,000 after acquiring an additional 865,440 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $76.24.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

