Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 573 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.49.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $258.89 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 148.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.