Francis Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,048 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,271,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 716.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 298,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $208.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

