Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $3.21 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 118,605 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

