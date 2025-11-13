Hudock Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,424,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,516,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,888,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.