Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.7% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

