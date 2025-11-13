Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a 0.7% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $13.07.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.