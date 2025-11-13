LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

LandBridge has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LandBridge to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. LandBridge has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.15.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

