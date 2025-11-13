Petix & Botte Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $315.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

