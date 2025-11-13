Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.