AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

AAON has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AAON has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $102.04 on Thursday. AAON has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

