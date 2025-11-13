Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,403 Masco Corporation $MAS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Argus lowered their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

