Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $236,000 in CAE Inc $CAE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,582,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. CAE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $897.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

