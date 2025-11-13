Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,298 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,549,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Encompass Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,571,000 after buying an additional 211,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,121,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $114.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

