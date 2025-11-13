Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $260.57 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $262.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

