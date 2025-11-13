Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 25,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 108,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 92,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 623.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a yield of 415.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

