Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

