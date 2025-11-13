Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,070 MKS Inc. $MKSI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in MKS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 55.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Activity

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,182.68. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,230. This represents a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

