Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $231,000 in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on Hologic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

