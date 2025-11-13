Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

