Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 11.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,412,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 289,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 109.1% in the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 730,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 381,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 3.6% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NMR opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMR

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.