Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after buying an additional 315,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

