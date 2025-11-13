Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 9,215 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The firm had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

