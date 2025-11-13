4,731 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 124.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

