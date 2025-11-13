Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,985 Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 962 shares of company stock valued at $118,232. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

