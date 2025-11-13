Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,935 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $112.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.