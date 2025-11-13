Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Nokia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 284,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nokia from $6.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOK

About Nokia

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.