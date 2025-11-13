Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

